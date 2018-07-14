Sesame Street Live coming to TT

The touring team.

SESAME Street Live’s 38th touring season will stop off in Trinidad next month with the Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend show.

By its very name the show’s emphasis is on friendship and the producers aim to make new linkages as they explore universal friendship.

“No matter where you’re from or where you’ve been, we can always be friends and you can always make new friends, everyone is special – so join in,” the producers advise in a media release.

Together with some of the famous characters, friendship takes on a universal dimension as Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, and their Sesame Street friends welcome Chamki from India. Chamki is Grover’s friend and together, they explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities, from singing and dancing to sharing cookies.

Chamki is visiting Sesame Street for just one day. Grover has a long to-do list for his friend, from kayaking to hot yoga, but Chamki is busy enjoying cookies with Cookie Monster, singing with Abby Cadabby, and doing The Elmo Slide.

Sesame Street premiered on November 10, 1969 in the United States, combining fun and laughter with good old-fashioned learning. Today the programme is a global force touching the lives of children in more than 120 countries, making it the number one educational children’s television show which children from as early as age two were found to have an advantage in mathematics, vocabulary and school readiness by age five, the release said.

The 2018 season marks Sesame Street Live’s 38th touring season. Sesame Street Live premiered on September 17, 1980 at the Met Center in Bloomington, Minnesota and has earned the distinction of being the longest running touring show for children in history which more than 50 million children and their parents have enjoyed worldwide.

The shows have been staged on five continents in over 30 countries beyond the US, including: Latin America, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia/Southeast Asia, Australia and The Caribbean.

The universal appeal of a Sesame Street Live show continues long after preschool. Adults can appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written scripts and music they will enjoy sharing with their children such as Count Me In the worldwide hit Jai Ho and fun new parodies of Hot and Cold and Moves Like Jagger.

Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend is made possible by Family Attractions presenters of The Suarez Brothers Circus, Disney Live and Sesame Street Live: Elmo Makes Music in 2012.

Sesame Street Live: Make a New Friend opens at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya on August 1 and will continue August 3-5. Showtimes are: August 1, 4 and 5 are 1.30 pm, 4.30 pm and 7 pm and on August 3 –4.30 pm and 7 pm.

–