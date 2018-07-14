Princess Elizabeth upgrade delayed PAAC examines Health Ministry projects

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Asif Ali (left) and Programme Administrator External Patient Programme Beesham Seetaram during a meeting between ministry officials and the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee at the Parliament building yesterday.

AN UPGRADE on the Princess Elizabeth Centre for the physically handicapped was delayed due to a delay in the release of funding, says Health Ministry permanent secretary Asif Ali.

He was speaking on Friday as officials of the ministry met with the Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) on the implementation of the Public Sector Investment Programme at the Parliament building.

PAAC chairman Bridgid Annisette-George asked about a $743,464 project for the facility. Asif said the project had been on the books for more than a year and the plan was for an upgrade. He said for this fiscal year it planned to have the expansion of the first floor of the back building to facilitate relocation of their surgical suite. Asif said the centre submitted an invoice for the mobilisation payment to the contractor so work could begin.

Annisette-George asked if the mobilisation sum of $297,385 had been paid, but Asif said the ministry only received releases last week and it had not been paid just yet.

Annisette-George said the project was scheduled to be 50 per cent complete by the end of July.

"Are you on target?"

Ministry programme manager in the Project Management Unit Ronald Koylass said the project was not on target and the July date was contingent on the release of funds.

"We are behind schedule on that one."

Ministry director of Finance and Accounts Jennifer Harvey-Bethel said the mobilisation payment should be processed and paid by Friday. Koylass said once it was paid the ministry expected work to begin within two weeks and with a completion time of 16 weeks, it was looking at November for the project to be completed. PAAC member Ayanna Webster-Roy asked what were the challenges facing the ministry.

Ali said the three areas were: capacity, though it was being addressed and was not as severe as before; release of funds from the Finance Ministry to settle outstanding invoices and have projects go smoothly; and issues of a lack of foreign exchange for equipment projects. Ali said, for equipment, the ministry had to rely on suppliers and many times they have to pay up front and in foreign exchange. He added the situation had improved but was still a challenge.

PAAC member Clarence Rambharat requested an update on the new Chemistry Food and Drug facility in Valsayn. Koylass said the project was divided into four phases. The technical feasibility and design phase had been completed and the next phase was the memorandum of understanding between the Health Ministry and other stakeholders.