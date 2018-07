Not so fast BC

BC Pires does not believe that God was in the midst of the miraculous rescue of the 12 young footballers and their 25 year old coach. BC Pires was not in that cave with the young men nor was he there with those heroic rescuers.

Until we hear their story I suggest that BC Pires not be dismissive of our "God who sits high and looks low on the affairs of men."

Donna Jackman Wilson, Westmoorings