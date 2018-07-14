Music magic in Maraval

Tehilla Jones and Jaizo.

GARY CARDINEZ

STUDENTS of the Holistic Music School produced musical magic at the Trinidad Country Club on Saturday evening in a concert called Rhythms of Love.

There was so much music that the show ran for over three hours and the performances just got better and better.

The performance by Jaizo led by former Holistic student Charlton Alfonzo was exceptional. Alfonzo plays pan and guitar and the band did songs like Andre Tanker’s Forward Home and Herbie Hancock’s Chameleon. Several students joined in to play various instruments making the performance very interesting. Daniel Rayan played Blue Bossa on saxophone and Tehilla Jones’ version of Golden received sustained applause from the audience.

The award-winning Bishop Anstey High School Choir also thrilled with their rendition of Love in the Cemetery and Are you out There.

Backed by members of the Holistic band the audience was treated to vocals by Zalika Pollard who performed Feeling Good, I’d Rather Go Blind sung by Dana Reyes, This Will Be (An Everlasting Love) by Satin Brade, Daniel Roberts played piano and sang Overjoyed, Arie Van Druten sang Nation Time, Samuel Thomas Jr did Just the Two of Us and the fantastic voice of Noelle Archer who performed Sweet Love.

There were also performances by Seth Escalante and the Family Vibz, trumpeter Rellon Brown, Omari Ashby and Brother Resistance.

Holistic X Big Band closed off the evening with Thomas Jr doing Shadow’s Music (Dingolay) and Archer doing Ella Andall’s Rhythm of a People. The music was so infectious that the entire audience joined in with the musicians to form a conga line and danced throughout the Country Club. This was a sight to behold.