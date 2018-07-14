‘More police patrols needed’ Man escapes after shooting at police in Tobago

Photo by Enrique Assoon

AN investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding a shootout between police and a man in Signal Hill, Tobago on Wednesday evening.

Residents reported that just after 7pm, gunshots were heard followed by police sirens.

Sources said an unarmed, plainclothes police officer was in the area doing an investigation, when he was fired upon. Having heard the shots, other officers who were nearby were summoned and a shootout ensued. The civilian shooter managed to escape.

Speaking with Newsday, on the condition of anonymity, residents recounted hearing over 15 gunshots at Signal Hill main road near the Lambeau/Signal Hill junction.

One woman said she was in the nearby shop, when she heard the shots.

“Them young boys up here giving real trouble. Where are they getting guns to fire upon the police? They didn’t know that the guy was an officer, owing to the fact that he was in plainclothes. I was now coming out the corner mart, I backed right back in and stayed right there.”

She praised the quick response of the nearby police, as she called for more patrols in the area.

“The response time was good, it was prompt. I hardly come out at nights and coincidentally, I went to get something at the parlour when the melee happened. I understand why villagers always tell me that they don’t come out, they are afraid to walk the streets at night because anything could happen. The street is always heavily laid with a set of young boys, how do you know for certain that their intent is good? I would really like to see more patrols in the area, we need to make people comfortable again.”

Another resident said she was inside her house when the gunshots rang out.

“I was in the kitchen preparing dinner for my family and had to immediately duck for cover. I dropped behind the chair and crawled across to the study area where my two children were and all three of us stayed on the ground until the sound stopped. I didn’t even peep out, afraid of being caught by a stray bullet.”

She also shared the view that a greater police presence is needed in the area.

“The police only talk to us during the yearly town meeting and then that’s it. They turn a blind eye throughout the rest of the year. Town meeting after town meeting, all we are asking is that the police provide us with more visibility. I am not saying that they are not present, all I am saying is that they are not visible enough. They pass through the village from time to time, but it is either their windows are rolled up tight or they just speed on by.”

Meanwhile, another resident said she has made numerous reports to the police time and time again, but her reports are never attended to.

“Apparently they are waiting until someone is hurt or dies. Signal Hill is no longer a safe haven. The police are the same ones that going back and tell them who made the report on them. The fellas up here all hours of the night and they are just idly sitting on the roadside, most with no good purpose.”

ACP Garfield Moore was contacted. He said the police went to Signal Hill on Wednesday evening where they were fired upon and had cause to return fire. He confirmed that the shooter ran through some nearby bushes and escaped.

Moore said no one has yet been arrested, and no one was injured in the incident.