Meet Satyanand Maharaj Outspoken Aranguez pundit grounded in Hindu tradition

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, spiritual head of the Satya Anand Ashram Temple of Truth and Bliss in Aranguez

FROM politics and race relations to corruption and crime, no topic is off limits for Pundit Satyanand Maharaj.

The spiritual head of the Aranguez-based Satya Anand Ashram Temple of Truth and Bliss, Maharaj is aware he may not fit the conventional mould of a man of religion but assures his outspokenness on national issues falls within the parameters of Hindu tradition.

“As a pundit in the tradition of Sanatan Dharma (the eternal tradition), there is no other path for me but truth,” Maharaj, 48, said in a Sunday Newsday interview.

“If I am to discharge my duty as a pundit fully I am compelled to not only be vocal on issues that affect my country but also engage in activity – religious and community to serve that truth.”

In recent weeks, Maharaj has commented on everything from domestic abuse and attacks on places of worship to the Deodat Dulalchan land controversy.

The ever-increasing controversial Hindu leader also drew the ire of some within his own community two months ago when he urged Hindus to boycott Maha Sabha Arrival Day observances after the organisation’s general secretary Sat Maharaj had uninvited Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to the celebration.

Sat had disapproved of Persad-Bissessar’s stance on the Nafisah Nakhid hijab issue.

Maharaj also queried the legal basis used by the Government to determine property tax exemptions and lamented that TT had never had a Hindu head of state.

He makes no apologies for his utterances but claimed he has received support from people of various ethnicities since becoming vocal on national issues.

“This is not to say there are not voices that disagree. The most opposition to my positions have been from within the leadership of Hindu community by those who feel they have a hegemony on the Hindu community perspective.”

Maharaj labelled such Hindu leaders as “dinosaurs,” saying they continued to impose archaic, irrelevant views on modern Hinduism.

“Due to the control these leaders have on media, schools, temples and other institutions, they continue to be entrenched because of the fear of victimisation without an opportunity for expression of another opinion.”

Maharaj’s brazenness, he said, is rooted partly in the knowledge that he has never asked for Government hand-outs or concessions for his temple’s activities.

“As I am not in the habit of requesting financial support from the Government for festivals or schools I am not holding back on my view in exchange for political support, others in the Hindu community cannot make similar claims. As a result of my stance I am seen as a threat to the old guard of the Hindu leadership who have overstayed their welcome in the departure lounge for far too long.”

Maharaj said the Satya Anand Ashram Temple of Truth and Bliss, established three years ago, provides spiritual guidance and direction for those interested in developing the spiritual side of their being.

“The Ashram creates the environment for peace and personal development.”

The temple, he said, already has a large membership.

“Our following is in the hundreds, comprising devotees who live locally and abroad. We also have a massive following on Facebook who tune into our Thursday reading of the Ramayan.”

Maharaj said while politicians appeared to be relevant only when elected to serve, “My ministry allows me to serve the people till my last breath.

“I, however, retain the right to comment on all issues affecting the people of TT.”

Ordained as a pundit in 1988, Maharaj grew up in Aranguez and attended San Juan Government Secondary School before moving on to Valsayn Teachers College and Kendriya Hindi Sansthan Agra, India. During his 28 years as a primary school teacher, he hosted Ramleela celebrations along the East-West Corridor, in St Augustine.

He also studied Hindi and Indian music in India, travelling across the world and spreading the “message of love, tolerance and unity in diversity.”

It is for that reason he believes churches, generally, need to raise their voices on issues of national importance, including thorny topics such as crime and race relations.

The father of two argued it was the responsibility of the clergy to participate actively in the decision-making process.

“We cannot be imprisoned in our mandirs, churches or mosques while our congregation have to live outside in the real world.

The clergy is the conscience of the country.

“We, as religious leaders cannot ignore the plights of our congregation that are of the real world. We cannot close our eyes in prayer while outside the prayer room, the country is burning down.”

For example, Maharaj claimed the declining economy was affecting religious flocks financially, mentally and emotionally.

He also bemoaned the fact that crime has continued to affect places of worship.

“We have seen an increase in attacks on mandirs and no one says anything except a few pundits.”

He said National Security Minister Edmund Dillon was incompetent in handling the scourge.

Saying the proposed property tax was a “real example of how what goes on in the Parliament can adversely affect the Hindu community,” Maharaj also said the country’s moral compass was being lost to the internet and social media.

On the flip side, though, Maharaj has stood up for members of the LGBTQI community, who, on April 11, secured a landmark Supreme Court ruling which overturned TT’s sodomy law, deeming it unconstitutional.

Justice Devindra Rampersad, who gave the April ruling, is expected on September 20, to give his decision on whether section 13 of the Sexual Offences Act, which criminalises consensual sexual misconduct between male adults, should be struck down.

“I am against any form of discrimination. My religion teaches me to see good in everyone. How can I, as a religious leader, deny the rights of this community as others have done?” He said interpretative fundamentalism has no place in the modern world.

“If we really understand the fundamentals of religion, we would understand that religion is more inclusive than is actually practiced by the religious leaders.”

In this regard, he has vowed to “fearlessly add my voice to the national landscape by bringing to light injustices and biases where they can be found.

“It is all part of building a better more equal TT, where all people can co-exist with respect and tolerance, love and peace.”