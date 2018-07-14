Man, 36, shot while asleep

Photo by Enrique Assoon

A Santa Cruz man was declared dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex last night after being shot while asleep.

According to police, Atiba Mitchell, 36, of Vickey Trace, La Canoa was at home when his girlfriend, Kinda Jankie, 32, heard gunshots around 11.15pm. Police said Jankie turned to Mitchell and asked him if what she heard was indeed gunshots. Mitchell told her to call an ambulance.

Jankie called a neighbour who took Mitchell to hospital. Police said they have no motive for the killing. Mitchell was shot at least three times in his abdomen.