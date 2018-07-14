Late councillors remembered as ‘giants’

Late People's National Movement (PNM) councillors for Barataria and Belmont East, Pernell Bruno and Darryl Rajpaul respectively, were remembered as "giants" and "shining lights" at a PNM public meeting on Thursday night.

The two were praised at the meeting held at St Francois Girls' College in Belmont as part of the campaign for the July 16 by-elections for the Barataria and Belmont East seats which became vacant due to the deaths of Bruno on July 8, 2017 and Rajpaul on November 18, 2017 respectively.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the PNM lost two of its best councillors. He said Rajpaul was one of the most highly respected local government officers in the PNM and Bruno was another shining star in local government.

"I would like to say to their families and communities you were represented by the best."

He said the PNM had chosen to replace them with people of similar quality.

PNM Lady Vice Chairman Camille Robinson-Regis said the two men served the party and the burgesses with distinction. She expressed gratitude to their families for the gift of their loved ones to the people of the districts and the country.

She said Barataria candidate Kimberly Small and Belmont East candidate Nicole Young represented the future of this country are were patriots.

"Whether you're small or young there's a place for you in the PNM."