Hinds: By-elections are serious business

Fitzgerald Hinds

MONDAY's local government by-elections in Barataria and Belmont East are "serious elections", said Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister in the Office of the Attorney General, on Friday night as feature speaker at a meeting at the People's National Movement's (PNM's) Barataria office on Fifth Avenue.

"Don't take Barataria for granted. We are taking no chances." Urging supporters to bring out friends and family to vote on Monday so as to politically kill the United National Congress (UNC), Hinds said, "Persuade them this is a serious election."

Likening the political process in TT to the nine months it take a baby to grow inside a woman, Hinds said, "This (by-election) is not about today, but has implications for tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow." He said the by-election is not about whether you like the personality of the Dr Keith Rowley, Stuart Young or Terrence Deyalsingh, nor about whether you have gotten an opportunity you were aiming at three years ago (when the PNM took office). He alluded it is all about keeping UNC out the office. Claiming UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar was a "serial loser" who has lost nine elections in a row, Hinds jabbed, "Put another nail in the UNC coffin and let the vampire stay buried." Hinds said the UNC had twice thieved themselves out of office.

"On Monday, say 'Mr Prime Minister, we like what you've been doing.'" He said the UNC was now trying to disguise itself like a wolf in a hat and a pair of spectacles. At that a woman shouted, "Little Red Riding Hood", only to be "corrected" by Hinds replying, "Little Yellow Riding Hood."

Hinds said while the Government on taking office had met a $75 billion public debt (including a $23 billion loan to bail out Clico), their energy sector earnings had fallen by 90 per cent, yet they had struggled successfully to monthly pay the country's 80,000 public servants.

Communications Minister Stuart Young urged supporters on Monday, "Take nothing for granted."

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh urged voters to boot out the UNC on Monday, quipping, "Show them the boot with a pointy, pointy steel toe."

Candidates Kimberley Small (Barataria) and Nicole Young (Belmont East) said why they supported the PNM and how they would improve their communities if elected.

Small quipped, "You have to vote Small to win big!"