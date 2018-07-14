Earlysailing

THE EDITOR: It has been disclosed by the Minister of Works and Transport that to date $71.4 million has been spent during dry docking of the TT Spirit and TT Express.

The Spirit is back and apparently running to expectations. However, we in Trinidad need a sailing from Port of Spain at 6.30 am to enjoy a full day in Tobago, which begs the question: when we can expect the return of the Express as the waiting time for the Galleons Passage seems in question?

Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, please provide an answer.

RICHARD LOBO, Diego Martin