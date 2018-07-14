Crème de la crème ice crème

IN lieu of all the fancy desserts at restaurants and dessert shops, including those Instagram worthy desserts that claim numerous likes and followers, ice cream still remains at the top echelon of favourite desserts.

Growing up, coconut ice cream was not available commercially and if it were, the taste was seriously defamatory to the flavour itself. So we simply had to make our own.

Ice cream making is quite simple; an electric ice cream maker does much the same as a hand-cranked one.

All you need is a good amount of ice, and some salt.

The mixture you can make ahead of time and chill very well before beginning.

Within 20 minutes of absolutely no elbow grease, you have delicious fluffy home-made ice cream.

If you don’t have an ice cream maker, simply chill your ice cream mixture, then pour it into a large but shallow baking tin and place into your freezer.

When the ice cream just begins to freeze, from the sides to the centre, simply remove it from your freezer, place the contents into a blender or beat it with an electric mixer, (don’t beat it back to liquid form) this will incorporate some air into your ice cream, then spoon it into a container and place it into your freezer.

Coconut ice cream

4 tbs instant custard powder

1 cup full cream milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

4 cups fresh coconut milk, (from

2 dried coconuts)

1 tin condensed milk (395gm)

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla

Combine custard powder, milk, sugar and coconut milk in a heavy saucepan. Heat gently and cook until thick. Cool then stir in cream and condensed milk and vanilla. Pour mixture into an ice-cream maker and proceed according to your ice cream maker’s directions.

Mango-lemon ice cream

This ice cream is particularly creamy and delicious; it’s a good way to use up bruised or overly ripe mangoes what better a time to try this recipe as mangoes are in season.

2 cups ripe mango flesh, diced

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup sugar

2 cups milk

5 egg yolks

1 cup heavy cream

Combine the mango with the lemon juice and 1/4 cup sugar in a medium-sized glass bowl; refrigerate until ready to use. In a heavy saucepan scald the milk. In a large mixing bowl whisk the egg yolks and 3/4-cup sugar. Whisk in the scalded milk.

Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook uncovered over medium heat until mixture thickens and coats the back of a wooden spoon. Make sure the mixture does not boil or the eggs will curdle.

Strain the custard in a bowl and cool. Add the cream to the custard and mix until mixture is smooth. Add the mango mixture to the custard stir. Taste the mixture and adjust the sugar if you like. Put the mixture into an ice cream freezer and freeze according to manufactures’ instructions.

(Serves 6)

Pineapple ice cream

4 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2 cups milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup crushed pineapple,

drained

1 tsp vanilla

Beat the eggs with sugar until thick. Heat milk and combine with sugar and eggs, add vanilla and return to the heat. Cook until custard is thick and coats the back of a wooden spoon, do not boil. Remove from heat, strain and cool slightly. Add cream and stir in pineapple. Chill for 4 hours. Place in an ice cream freezer and process as per manufacturers instructions.

Makes 1 quart.

