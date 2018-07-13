YTEPP CEO fired Hired wife under her maiden name

THE Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) yesterday fired its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nigel Forgenie, with immediate effect. Communications Minister Stuart Young made the announcement at the post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. Forgenie was fired after he revealed to members of the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee (PAEC) at a public hearing on July 4, that his wife was hired at YTEPP. Earlier in the hearing, Forgenie said none of his relatives ever worked at YTEPP.

Young said the public would have witnessed “some very disconcerting and disturbing evidence before a joint select committee of Parliament.” This occurred when Forgenie was being cross-examined by members of the PAEC, Young recalled. “The CEO stood accused of certain behaviour which is unbecoming of that office.” Elaborating on this point, Young said, “In particular, there were allegations of dishonesty and untruths being told.”

Against this background, Young said, “I am announcing here today that we have received notification that today, July 12, the board of YTEPP has issued a termination letter to Mr Nigel Forgenie.”

The decision taken by YTEPP’s board of directors, Young continued, was based on recent discussions and responses which Forgenie gave during a public hearing held by the PAEC on July 4.

A meeting was held by YTEPP’s board on July 5 with Forgenie to discuss his statements to the PAEC. Young said, the board had reviewed his responses at both meetings (July 4 and 5).

Forgenie was given an opportunity to be heard and defend his performance. “After deliberating on the matter. the board has today issued a letter where it has been decided and indicated its decision, that it can no longer continue to repose any confidence in Mr Forgenie as CEO,” Young said. As a consequence, Young said, “his employment with the company has been terminated with immediate effect. Efforts to contact Forgenie for comment were unsuccessful.

Forgenie was YTEPP CEO for the last 12 years. When the PAEC held its public hearing with YTEPP officials at Tower D of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on July 4, Independent Senator David Small repeatedly asked Forgenie if any of his relatives was ever employed at the company. Forgenie denied this ever happened. However in response to subsequent questions from Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus, Forgenie admitted his wife was employed at YTEPP under her maiden name. Small later expressed concern there could be other YTEPP employees who had relatives who worked at the company.

Forgenie was grilled about the use of an unmarked Prado SUV. Laventille West MP Fitzgerald Hinds told Forgenie, “Government ministers are unable to do that.” Referring to a Cabinet directive taken shortly after the People’s National Movement assumed office in September 2015, Hinds declared, “ We cannot and do not take state vehicles for our personal use outside of work hours.”

He added, “That’s why we get transport allowance, loan facilities for vehicles.” In response to Hinds, Forgenie said he alone uses the SUV outside of working hours. He said YTEPP pays the gas bill and he does not use a transport allowance. “I pay a benefit in kind of $3,000 per month to use the vehicle.” Forgenie was also questioned about expenditure at YTEPP under his watch.