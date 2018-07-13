Venezuelan journalist’s passport seized

A Venezuelan freelance journalist had her passport seized and was ordered back to her home country against her will after a communication mix-up with an immigration officer.

“I am very anxious, very scared to return to my country because they know that I oppose the government,” Roxanne Peralta told Newsday in an interview.

Peralta, who came to Trinidad in May, tried to follow the law, and after arriving in the country from the United States in May, she went to the Immigration Division to extend her stay in the country. Venezuelans are allowed to stay in Trinidad visa-free up to 90 days; her passport had been stamped 30 days. It was a process she went through before and had no problems, so she thought it would be routine.

“You have to come back for the extension within three days of the expiration, I was told. But when I checked that was on a Sunday so I told the officer and she said I could come back at the end of the month instead,” Peralta recalled. She did on that day another immigration officer told her she had overstayed her time and had to leave. She tried to explain the instructions she got, and pointed out that she had a return ticket anyway to return to the United States, but the officers didn’t listen.

Officers also tried to get Peralta to admit her source of income to determine if she was working in Trinidad illegally, which she wasn’t. She was put in a cell and eventually released on the condition that she purchase a ticket back to her home country within the month. Her passport was also seized, to be given back to her on the day she left. She also had to check in weekly with an Immigration officer.

Peralta had been given the opportunity to apply for asylum, but refused, saying she wanted to maintain her freedom to move around, whereas, as an asylum seeker, she would be forced to stay in Trinidad until her claim was processed.

She also refused to contact her embassy for assistance because she heard stories of their unwillingness to help Venezuelans, especially those suspected to be against the government.

Peralta left Trinidad for Caracas yesterday. Now, she’s concerned that since she’s been sent back, she won’t be able to leave the country again.