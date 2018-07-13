TT sprinters struggle at World U-20s

Briana Williams of Jamaica, centre, winner of the women's 100m final at the World Under-20 Championships poses alongside second-placed Twanisha Terry of the US, right, and Great Britian's Kristak Awuah who placed third in Tampere, Finland.

TT sprinters struggled on the third day of the IAAF World Under-20 Championships yesterday, at the Ratina Stadium, Tampere, Finland. Timothy Frederick and Ako Hislop had mixed results in the first round of the men’s 200 metres.

Frederick placed fifth in heat one in 21.30 seconds, behind United States’ Khance Mayers (20.70), Japan’s Koki Ueyama (21.04), France’s Paul Tritenne (21.23) and Qatar’s AM Salim Mohamed (21.25).

Frederick’s time saw him move on to yesterday’s semi-final round, as one of the fastest ‘losers’.

Hislop was not as fortunate, as he finished seventh in a field of eight in the third heat. Hislop crossed the finish line in 21.91 seconds.

However, in the semi-finals, Frederick’s medal quest came to an abrupt end, as he placed seventh in the second of three heats in 21.48.

TT’s Akilah Lewis and Jenea Spinks both failed to make the final of the women’s 100m event.

Lewis, running in the semi-final heat two, finished fourth in 11.65 seconds, behind Jamaica’s Briana Williams (11.25), Poland’s Magdalena Stefanowicz (11.56) and Lorraine Martins of Brazil (11.57) who all advanced to yesterday’s final.

Spinks, in the third and last semi-final heat, was third in 11.62, trailing Great Britain’s Kristal Awuah (11.37) and United States’ Daija Lampkin (11.55), but her time was not good enough for a lane in the final.

Jamaican youth sensation Williams, who is coached by legendary TT sprinter Ato Boldon, later stormed to the gold medal in 11.16, ahead of Twanisha Terry of the US (11.19) and Awuah (11.37).

Today, multiple CARIFTA Games champ Tyriq Horsford will begin his medal quest in the men’s javelin when he lines up in Group A of the qualification stage, from 2.30 am (TT time).

There are two groups who will be participating in the qualification stage today, each featuring 13 entrants.

To reach the final, athletes will have to throw at least 72 metres; if not, the top 12 finishers will advance to the medal stage.

The women’s 200m heats will also be contested today, from 5 am (TT time).

Lewis will be back in action today in lane six of heat two of the 200m event. Iantha Wright has been drawn in lane five in heat one.

The first four in each of the five heats as well as the four fastest ‘losers’ will move on to today’s semi-final round at 1.02 pm (TT time).