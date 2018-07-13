TT professor warns of credit card fraud in Jamaica

File photo of Professor Ramesh Deosaran. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED. February 21, 2013

Two and a half months after almost US$900 was fraudulently charged to his credit card, Professor Ramesh Deosaran is still awaiting word from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and Republic Bank Ltd (RBL) on their investigations.

Deosaran was staying at Iberostar Rosehall Suites, Montego Bay from April 30-May 3, attending a conference hosted by the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police when US$896.26 was charged to his card on May 1 by Agoda Hotel Reservation Budapest, Hungary.

Deosaran learned of the fraudulent charge on July 5, when he received his RBL Visa card statement.

After alerting RBL, he sent a report – dated July 9 – to Jamaica's police commissioner Major General Antony Anderson.

The report was copied to the hotel's reservations manager, permanent secretary in Jamaica's Ministry of National Security, Dianne McIntosh and TT acting police commissioner Stephen Williams.