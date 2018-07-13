Students get advice from Walshy Fire

Students listen as Walshy Fire shares his experiences in the music industry after his Rum & Bass event.

STUDENTS of the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) benefited from a three-hour interactive discussion with Leighton “Walshy Fire” Walsh, a member of the popular award-winning group Major Lazer. Walsh was in Trinidad to stage the first instalment of his popular event Rum & Bass.

The event, promoted by 432 Live, featured several distinguished and talented MCs and Sound Systems such as Travis World Music; Taurus Movement; Viking Sounds featuring Bunji Garlin, Ding Dong and Jaiga.

Fellow member of Major Lazer, Trinidad-born Chris “Jillionaire” Leacock joined Walsh at the turntables to keep the crowd entertained.

Walsh spoke to the students at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (Napa), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, on his journey in the entertainment industry, said a media release.

The students are all enrolled in the certificate in music technology programme and welcomed the insight from the record-winning producer.

He encouraged his audience to stay true to their journey even though challenges may arise. “Give yourself ten years of failing with a smile on your face.

If after ten years, you still have the passion, you’re heading to success!”

Referencing several of his personal experiences to strengthen his points, he urged the students to not be swayed or dismayed by the efforts of those who may not like them or their contributions to the industry. Walsh noted, “A hater is actually an employee to your progress!”

Walsh has worked with international and regional recording artistes and produced hits such as Lean On and Light It Up, and is always on the lookout for new talent. He has also expressed his desire to return annually with the Rum & Bass event to Trinidad around the Labour Day holiday period.

Walsh is working on his latest album, which promises a fusion of Afrobeats and Caribbean sounds and is set to be released in the near future.