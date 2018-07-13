Sinanan: No jaywalking New water taxi walkover coming

WALKING THE WALK: Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan (left) and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein use the zebra crossing to get from the Brian Lara Promenade to the International Waterfront Centre at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

WORKS and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan on Wednesday encouraged citizens to use pedestrian walkovers and not put their lives at risk by jaywalking.

He was speaking at a sod turning ceremony for the construction of a $14 million water taxi walkover, that will connect the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre with the Brian Lara Promenade.

As if to underscore this point, Sinanan joined other pedestrians and used the zebra crossing near the Breakfast Shed to get to and from the ceremony. While there are some legislative challenges with respect to dealing with jaywalking, Sinanan said the ministry tries to encourage people to use the pedestrian overpasses in their areas. He said it was a contradiction that people complain about needing walkovers but do not use them when they are built.

The water taxi walkover is expected to be completed in eight months’ time. It will have barriers to guide people on and off it, elevators, a staircase and a ramp.

Sinanan said the walkover will significantly reduce pedestrian and vehicle conflicts in this heavily traversed part of the city. He said some trees in the area may have to be pruned during construction.

The ministry has a policy to plant five trees for any tree which it has to remove during the construction of any infrastructure.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez said the walkover would benefit the city’s economy, generate employment and improve accessibility between the waterfront and the rest of the city.