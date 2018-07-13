Security guard charged with five counts of fraud

A TABAQUITE security guard appeared in court on Wednesday charged with five counts of fraud including unlawfully obtaining almost $12,000 from the store where he worked.

Stephan James Gomez, 34, of Special Elite Investigations Services Ltd, is alleged to have fraudulently obtained $11,880 by false pretences. Police also charged him with two counts of forgery of a valuable security and two counts of uttering a forged valuable security.

WPC Michelle Kissoonsingh, of the Fraud Squad, laid the charges.

Gomez, who lives at Sandhill Trace in Tabaquite, appeared before Magistrate Alicia Chankar in San Fernando First Court. She granted him $75,000 bail with surety and postponed the matter to August 8.

It is alleged that on July 17 last year, Gomez obtained the cash from the owners of the store where he worked. The accused allegedly purported that he had authorisation from the security firm to receive money for and on its behalf. Investigations later revealed Gomez had no such authorisation and all requests for a reimbursement proved futile.

As such, the store owners reported the matter to the Fraud Squad. Acting Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie supervised investigations, and on Monday police arrested Gomez.