Ready, Mohammed earn two titles in Sagicor tennis

Jamal Alexis on his way to victory in the Boys Under-14 final at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament. PHOTO BY XAVIER SYLVESTER

CHARLOTTE READY and Nabeel Mohammed both earned a pair of titles at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval yesterday, on the final day of the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament.

Ready’s first accomplishment yesterday occurred in the girls Under-14 singles final, when she defeated Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph 7-5, 6-2.

And, in tandem with twin brother Nicholas, the top seeded pair overcame second-ranked Jamal Alexis and Ella Carrington 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 to take home the mixed junior doubles crown.

Mohammed triumphed in the boys Under-21 singles final, courtesy a 7-6(3), 6-2 result over Aidan Carter.

In the last game of the day, Mohammed and Keesa Lee Young, in the mixed senior doubles category, defeated Alijah Leslie and Isabel Abraham 7-6(4), 6-3.

Yesterday’s matches were interrupted by heavy mid-morning showers. The final matches, which were originally carded for noon, finished after nightfall.

Alexis did not go home empty-handed, as he won the boys Under-14 singles crown, by virtue of a 7-5, 7-5 scoreline over Sebastian Sylvester.

Yin Lee Assang, the top seed, thrashed Lee Young 6-0, 6-1 to capture the girls Under-16 singles title and Kyle Kerry whipped Ethan Wong 6-4, 6-4 in the boys Under-16 singles final.

In the boys senior doubles final, the second seeds Carter and Adam Ramkissoon got past the top-ranked duo of Mohammed and Keshan Moonasar 6-3, 7-5.

In a clash of the top seeded pairs, the number one ranked Lee Young and Isabel Abraham registered a 6-4, 7-6(4) win over Lee Assang and Cameron Wong.

And, on Wednesday evening, the duo of Alexis and Beckham Sylvester registered a hard-fought 7-6(8), 7-5 victory over Sebastien Byng and Zachery Byng.

Other Results –

Boys Under-18 singles round-robin: Alijah Leslie bt Jordan Mukerji 7-6(5), 6-4; Adam Escalante bt Jaydon Alexis 7-5, 6-1.

Girls Under-18 singles round-robin: Kimberly Sabga bt Stephanie Sirju 6-2, 6-2.

Boys Under-16 doubles round-robin: Sebastian Sylvester & Nathan Valdez bt Levi Hinkson & Ethan Wong 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.