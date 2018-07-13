Radio talk show host ready to apologise to Magistrate

Barrington "Skippy" Thomas

Talk show host Barrington “Skippy” Thomas who was served a pre-action protocol letter on July 5 from a lawyer representing Magistrate Rehanna Hosein, for defamatory statements made on his “Evening Drive” programme on Power 102, is ready to apologise.

Thomas was threatened by the Magistrate who said her intention is to sue him for what she said were defamatory statements if he does not retract, correct and apologise for his comments during his radio programme. Thomas was been given 14 days to say if he is prepared to admit liability for his defamatory statements.

Contacted for comment, Thomas told Newsday, "I am terribly sorry for the embarrassment caused to her. I am now in the process of preparing the apology, it was a genuine error and I regret it.”