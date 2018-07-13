Queen’s Park complete victory over Prisons

Queen’s Park’s Sean De Silva, left, scored a double to lead his team to victory against Prisons.

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) reclaimed a joint position at the helm of the 2018 TT Super League (TTSL) standings on Wednesday evening, after playing the remaining minutes of an abandoned match against Prisons earlier this month, and sealing a 3-1 win.

The Match Day Four fixture was abandoned on July 1 with only 19 minutes left in regulation time, at which point QPCC held a 3-0 lead.

The fixture resumed at the same venue on Wednesday with only one goal scored from Nathan Julien in the 87th minute.

In the earlier encounter which was called off due to an unplayable waterlogged pitch, Devon Modeste opened in the 26th minute, before Sean De Silva added a pair of goals – one in either half ­– to take his tally to a league-leading five goals since the start of the campaign.

With the result, QPCC and Matura Reunited go level once again on 13 points each, with the “Parkites” taking the slight advantage with a superior goal difference.

The result would also confirm Prisons’ first loss of the campaign with four draws in their other matches.

There was one other match abandoned on July 1. RSSR FC will meet FC Santa Rosa at St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, next Wednesday, from 5.30 pm.

Action resumed last evening with a RSSR meeting Cunupia FC, a team also flirting with the top of the standings. While RSSR have had an indifferent start to the campaign, Cunupia were also seeking a return to the top, and would have done so with a victory. The match concluded after press time.

The remaining Match Day Six fixtures will be played on Saturday.

Fixtures:

Saturday

Club Sando v FC Santa Rosa, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Road, 6 pm

Prison Service v Matura Reunited FC, YTC Arouca, 3.30 pm

Guaya United v Bethel United, Guaya Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Metal X Erin FC v Police FC, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm

UTT v Petit Valley/Diego Martin United, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm

QPCC v San Fernando Giants, St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, 4 pm

Wednesday

RSSR FC v FC Santa Rosa, St Mary’s College Ground, Serpentine Road, 5.30 pm.