PM supports stop and search

THE Prime Minister said he has no problem supporting random stop and search operations by law enforcement officers to help reduce crime in TT.

Dr Rowley made this point at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s.

He said this is something that National Security Minister Edmund Dillon has been “begging” him for more of these measures to be implemented.

The PM did not see this as an infringment of anyone’s rights as this measure is already available to law enforcement.

He added the challenge has been sustaining these operations over time. Rowley said a state of emergency is not being considered to fight crime and capital punishment remains the law.

Saying Government has priorities, the PM said the decriminalisation of marijuana “is not one of them.”

Dr Rowley said “the jury is still out” on what are the benefits of marijuana.

On a Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) meeting which Caricom leaders will hold in TT in November, the PM said several important decisions need to be taken at that meeting.

Rowley said Jamaica and Barbados have expressed different views about participation in the CSME. No Caricom country wants to find itself either as a winner or loser in the CSME, he added.

The PM reiterated that TT will sign the protocol on contingent rights once Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi determines no legal issues will arise.

Al-Rawi is currently in London on government business.