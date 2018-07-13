Man to pay $20,000 for having loaded gun

A MAN found with a loaded gun in his car 17 years ago was on Wednesday ordered to pay $20,000 in fines before November 15.

The order was given by San Fernando High Court judge Justice Maria Wilson who also said if 51-year-old Sankar Dwarpaul failed to pay the fine by the given date, he would serve five years in prison.

Dwarpaul was arrested on June 30, 2001 and charged with possession of a gun and six rounds of ammunition which was found inside his car.

Police were on mobile patrol when they stopped a green Nissan Cefiro driven by Dwarpaul along the SS Erin Road in Duncan Village near San Fernando.

The car was searched and a Beretta pistol with six rounds of ammunition was found. Dwarpaul told police he had the gun to protect himself as “people wanted to kill him.” He was guilty by a jury on July 4.

In passing sentence, the judge listed the aggravating factors of the offence which she said included the seriousness, prevalence and the fact that the gun was loaded.

Listing the mitigating factors, Wilson said Dwarpaul was a father of three and was also involved in community projects in his village. She said she also took into consideration the length of time Dwarpaul spent in custody awaiting trial.