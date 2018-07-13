Man arrested for luring robbery victims with car for sale

A 21-year-old man was arrested by St Clair/ Woodbrook police after he and a female companion lured victims over social media with the advertisement of a car for sale.

The man placed the advertisement in a Facebook group and used it to meet with victims, take them on a test drive of the car and leave them stranded without their money.

In one incident last week Thursday, the man visited the home of a potential buyer in Arima with his female accomplice. The couple drove the man to a popular bar on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, that evening, and they told him to go and buy beers for them all.

The victim, who carried with him $5,000 as a downpayment on the vehicle, left the cash in the car whenhe went to buy the drinks, and the couple drove off.

The man walked to the St Clair/Woodbrook police station and made a report.

With his co-operation, police saw the car for sale in the Facebook group, posed as potential buyers and set up a meeting in Woodbrook on Friday, when the couple was arrested.

The man, who is from Tunapuna has nine outstanding warrants for similar offences and is expected to be charged today.