Fox, Williams to headline CanEx, Jamaica

CanEx founder, Trinidadian Douglas Gordon.

FORMER Mexican president Vicente Fox and former TV host and medicinal cannabis advocate Montel Williams will deliver keynote addresses at CanEx, the third annual Business Conference and Expo taking place from September 27-29, in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo is a cannabis business-to-business conference that brings together cannabis industry professionals from 20 countries across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and South and Central America to discuss the latest advances in the medicinal, health/wellness, legal, regulatory, business and investment landscapes. The event features presentations, panel discussions and exhibitions from experts, policymakers, researchers and business people, and provides a professional platform for knowledge sharing and high-level business networking.

CanEx founder Trinidadian Douglas Gordon said this year has seen tremendous movement in the cannabis industry globally and “we’re seeing a marked increase in the participation and enthusiasm for this year’s CanEx Jamaica conference. In particular, changing regulations in Jamaica will bring immense benefits to both local and international companies. We’re pleased to host our conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, to share the natural rhythm, warmth and vibrancy with everyone who joins us at CanEx Jamaica.”

More than 50 speakers and panellists will share their knowledge among the 1,500 delegates expected to attend this year’s conference.

Among them are Dr Lumir Hanus, analytic chemist and leading authority in the field of cannabis research based at the University of Jerusalem in Israel; Ambassador R James Woolsey, former CIA director; Wilbert “Billy” Tauzin, US Congressman from Louisiana; Karel Janecek, Czech billionaire and cannabis investor; Audley Shaw, Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries; Chris Walsh, executive editor of Marijuana Business Daily and Dr Andres Lopez, head of Colombia’s National Narcotics Agency.

Fox, keynote speaker and former president of Mexico, said in a release, “The cannabis industry offers tremendous economic, health and social benefits in Mexico as in other markets around the world. I welcome the opportunity to share, network and advocate for its continued progress at CanEx Jamaica. The island and this conference offer a powerful platform to push the medical and legal cannabis movement and that is something I fully support.”

Williams, who will be returning to CanEx Jamaica for his second year, said, “I am excited to participate in CanEx Jamaica because it’s a unique opportunity to gather so many leaders from the international cannabis industry in a place that is so important to cannabis’ history.”

The conference will feature breakout sessions covering topics such as advocacy, banking and finance, the business of cannabis, cultivation, science and medicine, and women entrepreneurship.

Gordon is inviting locals to be a part of CanEx this year.