Cousins freed of murder after 15 years

Freed Bobby Ramlogan stands between his attorneys Cedric Neptune and Marissa Bobb outside the San Fernando High Court.

AFTER spending almost 15 years in prison awaiting trial, two cousins walked out the San Fernando High Court free men after a 12- member jury returned with a not-guilty verdict. The jury deliberated for almost one hour and 45 minutes.

The trial went before Justice Carla Brown-Antoine where Bobby Ramlogan, 41, and Ryan Rancoo, 32, were charged with the November, 6, 2003 murder of Tommy Ramlogan, 59, who was shot dead at his Jordan Village, Princes Town home. Tommy was shot once to his chest. Ramlogan is the son of the deceased.

The trial started on April 9.

The state contended that Ramlogan allegedly shot his father while Rancoo was present. Rancoo, the state said also confessed to police he and Ramlochan murdered Tommy.

Ramlochan, the state said was found with gun residue powder on his hands.

However, defence attorneys argued that the gunshot residue found on Ramlogan’s hand was as a result of him holding his father’s body after he was shot.

The attorneys further argued that Rancoo, was also forced to sign a confession statement admitting to the murder.

Ramlogan was represented by attorneys Cedric Neptune and Marissa Bobb while Nancoo was represented by attorneys Tara Thompson and Peter Carter.

In the defence case, the court heard on the night of the murder, Ramlogan, his father and mother, Rohini were asleep when bandits broke into their home.

The bandits ordered the family to hand over money and jewelry. The court also heard Tommy had also collected money following the closure of Caroni (1975) Ltd.

Ramlogan and his mother were able to run out the house after the bandits shot Tommy.

The court heard Rohini climbed through a window and jumped unto a shed outside the house. Ramlogan ran through a room in the front of the house. They both ran to the homes of neighbours where they contacted police.

When police arrived at the house Tommy was already dead.

One year later Rancoo and Ramlogan were arrested by police and released. The court heard they were rearrested and later charged with murder.

The state was represented by Stacy Laloo-Chong and Shabaana Shah.