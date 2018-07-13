Coconut vendor fined for cocaine trafficking near QRC

File photo

A 55-year-old coconut vendor was fined $4,000 for the possession of cocaine when he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday.

Donald Kalpoo, of Spring Village, Valsayn was arrested on Saturday night when Port of Spain Task Force police searched his cart and found the cocaine hidden in empty coconut shells and other paraphernalia used to cut the drugs.

He appeared in court to answer charges of possession of drugs with the intention of drug trafficking, since he was within 500 metres of a school.

He pleaded guilty and was fined for possession of narcotics.

Investigators believe the man was part of a larger drug ring operating in the St Ann's/Woodbrook area and pledged to continue pressure on criminals there.