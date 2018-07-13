Cabinet to decide on vessels

CABINET will decide next week on proposals from Australian shipbuilders Incat and Austal for the provision of vessels for TT. Communications Minister Stuart Young made the announcement at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s. Incat is proposing fast ferries for the seabridge. Austal is proposing fast ferries and a Capre Class naval vessels.

Austal and Incat representatives met on Wednesday with a committee chaired by Young. He said Cabinet will make decisions based on recommendations from the committee. Young also encouraged citizens to invest in the National Investment Fund (NIF) which was launched yesterday.