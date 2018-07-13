Boardwalk massacre victims’ funerals at same church

Photo courtesy: Theillers B&B

THE Carenage RC Church will be the venue for the funeral of Kedel Osborne and Fabian Williams, both victims of the Chaguaramas boardwalk massacre which happened on Sunday.

The two are set to be buried hours apart on Monday.

Newsday was told that Osborne’s funeral will be held at 10 am, while Williams’ will be held at about 3 pm.

Osborne’s relatives yesterday said the two grieving families had a close connection and looked to each other for consolation and support while preparing for the funerals.

“We know each other from baby. We are in contact regularly and we are quite close,” said one of Osborne’s relatives.

While Williams' relatives were reluctant to speak to the media, Osborne’s said the deaths of the men are a double tragedy for both families.

On Sunday, family and friends were liming at the boardwalk in Chaguaramas when at about 7.15 pm, men began shooting.

Osborne, 18, Williams, 32, and 39-year old Andrew Francis, of Mammoral, central Trinidad were fatally shot. Three others, a 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and an eight-year-old boy were wounded.

Police said the 25-year-old man has since been discharged, while the eight-year-old and the 20-year-old remain in a stable condition at hospital.