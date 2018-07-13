Bandits invade Piarco home

A Piarco family of six remained traumatised at their home Wednesday after a home invasion in which they were robbed of licenced pistols, two vans and cash, jewellery, cellphones and other electronic items.

One of the stolen vans was found at Almond Court, Morvant, three hours after the robbery. Between 4.10 and 4.50 am Wednesday Vijay Radoo, with his wife, children and daughter-in-law, were at their Ponderosa Drive, Piarco, home when four men, all armed with guns, broke down the front door of the house. Radoo and his family, who were asleep were ordered out of their beds, tied up and put in a room, then robbed.

The bandits threatened to shoot and kill the terrified victims, then put the stolen items into two vans, a black Fortuna and a black Land Rover. After they left, the family were able to untie themselves and call the police. Northern Division police led by Insp Joseph and his colleagues from the Stolen Vehicles Squad responded.

A team led by Sgt Christopher Swamber under the supervision of head of the Port of Spain CID acting Snr Supt Ajith Persad and including ASP Anderson Parriman, Cpl Kennedy, PC Wellington and PC Smart searched for the bandits and found the black Fortuna in Morvant.

None of the stolen items were found in the van. However, it was expected to be dusted for fingerprints and police believe arrests are imminent.