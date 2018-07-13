Bahamas celebrates 45th at sea

Guests listen to greetings from Bahamian Honorary Consul, Dr. Elain Davis

HONORARY Consul for The Bahamas and Dean of the Consular Corps, Dr Elaine Monica Davis, invited guests to a stylish celebration of the 45th anniversary of the Bahamas’ Independence themed: Indi 45, aboard the Ocean Pelican.

As guests gathered at the Anchorage for boarding they were served bahama waves, a cocktail concocted just for the occasion, and refreshing to the taste.

Once on the seas guests imbibed cocktails and an other beverages and feasted on hor d’ouvres. But the array of wines and cheeses was popular with a number of guests.

DJ Jabari played a lovely mix of old-school music and current local music that had guests doing the electric slide, salsa, conga line and good, old calypso and soca moves. In her address Davis said, “Welcome one and all. Happiness Rules!” She then spoke on the official theme of the celebration: “We’ve come this far by Faith.”

She said in spite of the vagaries of crime, “We are all hoping and looking forward to a dramatic fall in these figures. We must find additional inspiration through hope.”

Regarding the economy Davis said nature is not blameless for the crime and economic woes of The Bahamas. She said, “In 2017, hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria were relentless within the space of a month.”

As for the tourism sector, Davis said in 2017 following Irma’s wrath, “six million tourists is nothing to sneeze at! Indeed – Celebrate Bahamas – We’ve come this far by Faith!”

She then boasted about her country’s sporting prowess.

In her response on behalf of the TT Government, Reita Toussaint, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, congratulated The Bahamas on the independence anniversary, and said TT remains committed to continuing its long-standing relationship with Bahamas.