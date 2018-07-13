Appeal Court rules against T&TEC

THREE appellate court judges have upheld a ruling of the Industrial Court which ordered the TT Electricity Commission to compensate a worker in the amount of $1 million, after he was forced into retirement.

In an oral decision, Justices of Appeal Allan Mendonca, Peter Rajkumar and Charmaine Pemberton dismissed the appeal of TTEC against the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) which took up the case for the worker at the Industrial Court.

In its ruling, the Industrial Court found that neither the worker nor the union was consulted when the decision was taken to retire him on medical grounds, contrary to good industrial relations practices.

TTEC appeal the ruling and filed 22 grounds of appeal, challenging the decision.

The Appeal Court dismissed all 22 grounds.

Attorney Keith Scotland represented TTEC while Lyndon Leu represented the OWTU at the appeal.