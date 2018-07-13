13,444 vote on Monday

A total of 13,444 people will vote in Monday's by-elections in Belmont East and Barataria. According to the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC), 3.237 people are registered to vote in Belmont East. In Barataria, a total of 10,2017 people are eligible to vote. The EBC also said there are five polling stations in Belmont East and eight polling stations in Barataria.

The People's National Movement (PNM), United National Congress (UNC) and Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) are fielding candidates in both districts. An ongoing North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) tracking poll has said the PNM and UNC are in a dead heat in Barataria.

The same poll said the PNM is leading in Belmont East and both the PNM and UNC are struggling to draw out traditional supporters. PEP is drawing support from disgruntled PNM and UNC voters. NACTA has said voter turnout for the by-elections is expected to be low.