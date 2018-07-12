US Embassy monitoring probe into child’s rape report

Photo by Enrique Assoon

The American Embassy is taking a personal interest into investigations surrounding the rape of a four-year-old American child at the hands of the son of a former government minister.

Officials at the embassy contacted the child’s mother yesterday afternoon.

The child’s mother, in an interview with Newsday yesterday said she retained the services of attorney Gerald Ramdeen to make contact with the embassy, the Children’s Authority and the Child Protection Unit to ensure that the investigation was not stalled.

Ramdeen spoke with officials at the embassy on Wednesday and gave them information about the alleged rape.