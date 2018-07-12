Trinidad under adverse weather watch

The public is being asked to prepare for extreme weather conditions starting this afternoon and lasting into tomorrow.

The meteorological office at Piarco yesterday issued a yellow level alert – an adverse weather watch – for the next couple of days, and warned people to be mindful of flooding, landslides and landslips.

Meteorologist Kiran Sedoo said the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), which was now active over the island, was causing the extreme weather conditions.

“The ITCZ is currently where it is supposed to be, over our area. It is not uncommon (to see) this type of activity for this time of the year.

“We are anticipating some activity from tomorrow afternoon, and chances are it would extend into the night-time hours and into Friday morning. We expect scattered showers, heavy in some areas, and also thundershowers.