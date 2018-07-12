Spartans Basketball Fiesta at Jean Pierre Complex

Action at the inaugural Spartans Basketball Fiesta, at the Jean-Pierre Complex, Port of Spain, last year.

SPARTANS TT Sports Club will host Basketball Fiesta 2 from Friday to Sunday at the Jean Pierre Complex, Mucurapo. Entry to the second annual tournament is free to the public with 22 teams confirmed and 12 clubs taking part. This year’s tournament will see Brother’s Keepers, a team from Canada, compete in the under-16 male category.

“We can guarantee that the level of basketball will be of a very high quality, as we also have the services of our qualified referees and table officials. This tournament continues to lead the way for youth basketball, not only in Trinidad but the wider Caribbean, and will see in excess of 200 young aspiring basketballers between the ages of eight to 18 play a full weekend of basketball,” a Spartans TT press release stated.

The opening ceremony will be held at 5.30pm tomorrow with confirmed invited guests including Glyne Clarke of Barbados, president of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation; Minister of Sport Shamfa Cudjoe; and head of the TT Olympic Committee, Brian Lewis.

The basketball fiesta targets boys and girls from under 10, under 12, U-14, U-16 and U-18 age groups. Local teams include Spartans TT, SOS, Brian Chase Academy, Sangre Grande Young Stars, Edinburgh 500 Hawks, Maloney Pacers Basketball and Youth Development Program, Acers Sports Club (Tobago), Enterprise, TTS Crusaders, Trailblazers, Montrose Magic’s and Rim Blazers.