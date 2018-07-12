SBCS refining future game changers

Sian Lezama shows off her wall art designs. Photo by Desiree Sampson

The Centre for Media, Communication, and Design at SBCS Global Learning Institute, Trincity campus hosted a media exhibition to display the work of final year students in the SBCS Diploma and the BTEC Higher National Diploma programmes. The exhibition was open for viewing at the institution's Trincity campus from July 4-7, displaying the application of students' production and marketing skills. It featured over 35 media and design projects from students across the two creative programmes.

Media practitioner and lecturer at SBCS, Desiree Sampson told Business Day the students were given the project as an opportunity for them to implement the creative, production and marketing skills they gathered over the duration of the programme.

Students were graded based on their presentation and the following they generated over the period. She said the programme leading up to this final project was created by SBCS as an alternative to completing sixth form at secondary school. It allows students to get practical experience in their field of choice, giving them somewhat of a head start in learning the techniques necessary for building a strong brand.

She said the students' work was impressive, and this project showed how the world has changed, where young people can create their own opportunities by building their own clientèle.

Aspiring radio host, Ashley Beharrylal's project included posters and an audio visual advertisement for her online radio show/podcast as the centrepiece. Beharrylal said her first show had about 400 listeners, and by her third show she had over 2000 people tuning. She uses social media site Facebook as the platform, and airs her show live every Thursday. It features a wide range of local and international music as well as interviews with aspiring creative game changers.

Jada Marie Gould created what she calls an aviation jumper. It's essentially a merge of a jumper, diaper and leash for birds. She said she saw a similar product online and decided to create one of her own for the TT market. She said the jumper allows her to have her birds outside their cages for longer periods. "The jumper prevents their droppings from creating a mess, and it allows me to bond with them by having a little more control over how far they are able to wander off," Gould said.

Olajuwon Scott displayed his published book of poems, The Unknown is Attractive, which also includes his original sketches and creative calligraphy. throughout the 60-page book are accompanied by illustrations of similar themes. He explained, "I wrote about my experiences and the experiences of my friends. I wanted to add a visual perspective."

Also on display were beautiful lamps made from discarded materials created by Faith Ayoung. In a corner, her Illumilamps could be mistaken for a small bonfires, emitting soothing light. She is in the process of creating other interesting lamp frames to create a wider array of options.

Matthew Ward is the creative soul behind Soul Creations. Ward produces jewellery made of gems, stones and plastic charms. Asked about the meaning behind the name, he said each one-of-a-kind creation, many of which are personalised, comes from the soul of the customer.

Others projects included YouTube gaming channels, a feature length screenplay, photography and varying lines of graphic T-shirts.

SBCS exhibited some of what may be among the best work from some of TT's most outstanding future game changers in the creative industry, and they have been using social media and technology effectively to introduce themselves to the respective markets.