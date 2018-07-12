Positive musicians get gift from Cape

Positive Movement Orchestra's members pose with the newly-acquired instruments.

GARY CARDINEZ

THE Roy Cape Foundation headed by ace musician Roy Cape presented music instruments to students of the Positive Movement Orchestra of Malabar, Arima.

Cape’s foundation is determined to develop music education programmes in at-risk communities throughout TT and other countries in the Caribbean. It is a movement dedicated to heal communities by using music education to combat the crime epidemic that has been consuming this country.

Cape says, “It’s quite simple we will fight crime with music thereby healing communities as well as giving the youths a chance through music education. What is not as simple is getting the funding to pay the tutors of the intended programmes.”

Five tutors are needed for each programme– trumpet, alto saxophone, flute, trombone, tenor saxophone and clarinet. One tutor can teach the clarinet and alto saxophone while the other instruments need specialists.

The immediate goal is for each student to learn from Grade one - eight in music over a three-year period while getting to know their instrument of choice. The long-term goal is to establish a full, functional symphonic orchestra inclusive of pan to provide employment to members of the communities where the schools are located.

The foundation goes out and secures instruments which are then provided to other organisations as well. Cape receives instruments from all over the world through various contacts and family members.

For the Positive Movement Orchestra, he received instruments from Jenny Lee and the Music Literacy Trust.

He has transformed a room in his house to a storage room for the instruments.

Cape donated four marching drums, four music stands, four trumpets and four microphone stands to the orchestra. One student in her second year, Josanne George, received a new Jean Paul saxophone as her personal instrument from Cape.

The orchestra is led by musical director Krystal Borris Bernard and her husband Marcus Bernard.

The young couple manages a senior and a junior orchestra.