Police, Caledonia in First Citizens Cup semis

Morvant Caledonia United's Jomokie Cassimy, centre, and Joshua Sylvester, right, mark a W Connection opponent in a First Citizens Cup match at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva.

POLICE FC and Morvant Caledonia United moved on to the semi-finals of the First Citizens Cup, after the preliminary round ended at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Tuesday evening.

In a rescheduled game in the Abercrombie Group, leaders Police were beaten 2-0 by second-placed Morvant Caledonia United but the result failed to impact the group standings. Both teams finished on nine points, but Police stayed top with a goal difference of plus-six, and Caledonia ended on plus-four. W Connection and Point Fortin Civic had six points apiece, while North East Stars lost all four matches.

The Police vs Morvant Caledonia game was originally due to take place on July 1 but was postponed due to heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Police, who were virtually guaranteed a spot in the last four, fielded a number of reserve players for this match, and it came as no surprise as the determined Caledonia outfit took the lead in the 13th minute from a close-range effort by Ronaldo Francois. Police were struggling to string passes together and one such lapse proved costly in the 35th minute.

Right-back Travis Joseph was caught in possession by Francois who passed to an unmarked Sedale McLean to fire a deflected shot past goalkeeper Theon Browne.

Caledonia had a few chances to extend the lead in the second half, with Joshua Sylvester (75th) and Francois (77th) failing to finish on counter-attacking moves. Francois, in the 80th, got a ball from substitute Osaze Springer but his right-footed effort rebounded off the post.

On July 1, in the Immortelle Group, St Ann’s Rangers led San Juan Jabloteh 2-0, with goals from Saleem Henry (40th minute) and Allister Bernard (42nd) until that game was called off after 60 minutes due to poor conditions.

The final half-hour of that game was completed on Tuesday, with Rangers prevailing 2-1. Sean Bonval pulled one back for Jabloteh in the 70th. Rangers could have restored their two-goal lead in the 72nd, but ex-national striker Jamal Gay missed his penalty kick.

Defence Force won that group with nine points (and a goal difference of plus-11), followed by Central FC, also with nine points (a goal difference of plus-three), Club Sando with seven points, Rangers with three points and Jabloteh with one point.

In tomorrow’s semi-finals, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Defence Force will face Caledonia at 6 pm followed by the clash between Police and Central FC. The final will be staged on July 20.