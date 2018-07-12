Pensioner: HDC move not suitable

Horace Mitchell, tenant of the affected apartment, stand in front of his apartment 008-D in Building D of Chafford Court, where raw sewage water has been over-flowing, for several days, despite bring this health concern to the HDC Maintence officals, Charlotte St, POS. Tuesday, June 26, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Two weeks after 87-year-old pensioner Horace Mitchell’s two-bedroom apartment was flooded by recent heavy rain, he is now pleading with the Housing Development Corporation to relocate him to a suitable apartment. He said he hopes it can accommodate not only him but, also his two children.

“Although I am glad they came to my aid and saw the condition my family and I was living in, after meeting with them, I was told they would put me in a one-bedroom apartment located in Belmont," Mitchell said.

He said he cannot move, and his family has nowhere to go.

Mitchell asked, "Where would I place all my stuff from my home? Where would my children go?"

He said he depends on his children for support.