Man in court for 2005 buggery

A DEBE man who allegedly buggered another male 13 years ago, appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Tuesday.

Police said a warrant was issued for the arrest of Vishwanath Singh in 2005, however Singh was only arrested on Monday morning after he was found driving under the influence of alcohol and without a driver’s permit and insurance.

Singh was later taken before magistrate Alicia Chankar in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges.

The first charge read to Singh alleged between the period of July 1 to 31, 2005 at Ramai Trace in Debe he committed two acts of buggery against a male. Another charge read to Singh alleged on August 8, 2005 at the same place, he committed indecent assault on the same male. These charges were laid indictably and Singh was not called upon to plead. The case was adjourned to August 7.

The charges arising out of the traffic offences were also read to Singh. He pleaded guilty to all these charges. Prosecutor Ramdath Phillip told the court that on Tuesday morning, police arrested Singh along the SS Erin Road in Debe.

The court heard Singh’s breath sample gave a reading of 87 microgrammes.

Phillip also told the court Singh’s eyes were blood red and his speech was slurred. Singh had told police he drank two beers before driving. He later confessed to the magistrate he drank two beers and some White Oak rum.

“God forbid what would have happened if there was an accident. You were not just drinking alcohol, you were drunk and driving,” the magistrate admonished.

The matter was adjourned today.