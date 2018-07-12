Look Loy wants TTFA answers in 14 days Pre-action protocol letter served to John-Williams

Keith Look Loy, centre, president of the TT Super League, at a press conference , makes a point at a press conference last year alongside Clynt Taylor, left, general secretary of the Central Football Association, and Selby Browne, president of the Veteran Footballers Federation of Trinidad and Tobago.

TT Football Association (TTFA) board member Keith Look Loy has threatened to take TTFA president David John-Williams to court if he does not explain by July 24 how money was spent on the Home of Football project in Couva.

A pre-action protocol letter by Look Loy’s attorneys to John-Williams on Tuesday questioned the details of the construction being done by the local football body utilising FIFA funding.

The letter, which was copied to TTFA general secretary Justin Latapy-George and Look Loy, said, “From as early as the 26th December 2017, my client has been requesting from the board, the general secretary and most recently from the president, disclosure of the following documents and/or information:

a. The contribution made by FIFA, TTFA and the Government of TT in respect of the technical centre under construction in Balmain;

b. The names of all the companies/parties which submitted construction/professional bids in connection with the said construction;

c. The TTFA committee, delegate or employee responsible for the selection of the contractor and any subcontractor who has been, is and/or it is intended will be engaged in any way on this project;

d. The name of the project manager is and was and/or it is intended will be engaged in managing this project;

e. The name of the contractors and any subcontractors who have been, who are, and who it is intended will be involved in the said project;

f. The value, duration and terms of all contracts, sub-contracts and/or any other instruments under which services are engaged and/or managed;

g. The current financial and construction status of the project, together with the documentary evidence of same.”

Look Loy said he had received a response from Latapy-George on April 5 saying that he had authorised the release of the requested information via the (TTFA) manager of finance and administration. On June 14, Look Loy asked for further information on the project which was followed up by more requests on July 1.

The letter also said that a number of other board members are asking for the TTFA to be clear on how the technical centre is being developed. “These calls for transparency have also been echoed by other key stakeholders, including fellow board members: Clynt Taylor; Collin Partap; Jason Labon; Anthony Harford; and Steve Gopeesingh.”

Look Loy’s attorneys reminded Williams that it is the TTFA’s responsibility to reveal how money is being spent. “The TTFA should keep in mind that, as the national sporting organisation for football, it has a public duty to maintain the highest levels of transparency and impartiality.”

Look Loy’s representatives warned: “This is the final demand my client will make before approaching the High Court to seek to have a judge order you make the necessary disclosure forthwith. Mr Look Loy has considered Clause 65 of the TTFA constitution which seeks to exclude the jurisdiction of the courts. Given the central role played by the president and the wider board of directors in the establishing of any tribunal thereunder, he is of the firm view that the informed, fair-minded observer would apprehend the possibility of bias in respect of any tribunal established under the TTFA constitution.”