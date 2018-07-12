Jabloteh named Youth Pro League’s top team

Members of the W Connection Youth Pro League teams, with their trophies, at the end of yesterday's award ceremony.

SAN JUAN Jabloteh, W Connection and Club Sando took home the lion’s share of awards, as the Flow Youth Pro League held its 2018 prize-giving ceremony at the VIP Lounge, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo yesterday.

Jabloteh were adjudged Team of the Year, and they also claimed the trophies for winning the Under-14 and Under-16 divisions.

Connection won the knockout titles in both the Under-14 and Under-18 divisions. Club Sando were rewarded for their success as the Under-16 knockout champions, and Point Fortin Civic took home the silverware as the Under-18 knockout winners. This was the fourth year in a row that Jabloteh were named as the top overall team, and they also took home a number of individual trophies. Jaheim Faustin, son of former Strike Squad left-back Marvin Faustin, took home the golden boot as the top Under-14 scorer. Jordan Britto was adjudged the most outstanding defender in the Under-16 section.

Andre Morales was voted as the coach of the year in the Under-14 category and Steve Neptune was named as the top coach in the Under-16 age group.

Connection also had a few individual awards to their name – Molik Khan (Under-14 MVP and most outstanding forward), Kiron Manswell (Under-16 top scorer) and Brian Williams, the Strike Squad right-back, was the Under-18 division’s coach of the year. For Club Sando, Isa Bramble was the MVP in the Under-18 age group and Raheem Lee was the Under-18s most outstanding goalkeeper. Delivering brief remarks at the function were Cindy-Ann Gatt, director of marketing at Flow, and TT Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste.

Gatt expressed her company’s gratitude for the roles played by the players, coaches and parents during this year’s season. This is the third year that Flow has been sponsoring the Youth Pro League and Gatt is hopeful that the partnership will continue in 2019 and beyond. Baptiste hailed the support from Flow, saying, “They have been really there for the Youth Pro League.”

HONOUR ROLL:

Under-14 Division –

Most Valuable Player – Molik Khan (W Connection)

Coach of the Year – Andre Morales (San Juan Jabloteh)

League Champions – San Juan Jabloteh

First Runners-up – Morvant Caledonia United

Second Runners-up – W Connection

Flow Youth Pro League Cup (knockout) Champions – W Connection

(Overall) Leading Goal Scorer – Jaheim Faustin (San Juan Jabloteh) (13 in all competitions)

Most Outstanding Goalkeeper – Aidan Hayes (Defence Force FC)

Most Outstanding Defender – Jael Ransome (Defence Force FC)

Most Outstanding Midfielder – Luke Phillip (Point Fortin Civic)

Most Outstanding Forward – Molik Khan (W Connection)

Player of the Month (March) – Molik Khan (W Connection)

Player of the Month (April) – Diego Ramkissoon (Central FC)

Under-16 Division –

Most Valuable Player – Adica Ash

(Central FC)

Coach of the Year – Steve Neptune (San Juan Jabloteh)

League Champions – San Juan Jabloteh

First Runners Up – W Connection

Second Runners Up – Club Sando

Flow Youth Pro League Cup (knockout) Champions – Club Sando

(Overall) Leading Goal Scorer – Kiron Manswell (W Connection) (seven goals in all competitions)

Most Outstanding Goalkeeper – Rashad Hart (Club Sando)

Most Outstanding Defender – Jordan Britto (San Juan Jabloteh)

Most Outstanding Midfielder – Jesus Delicia (Police FC)

Most Outstanding Forward – Adica Ash (Central FC)

Player of the Month (March) – Menes Jahra (Club Sando)

Player of the Month (April) – Justin Araujo-Wilson (Club Sando)

Under-18 Division –

Most Valuable Player – Isa Bramble (Club Sando)

Coach of the Year – Brian Williams (W Connection)

League Champions – Point Fortin Civic

First Runners Up – W Connection

Second Runners Up – San Juan Jabloteh

Cup (knockout) Champions – W Connection

(Overall) Leading Goal Scorer – Kai Phillip (Police FC) (10 in all competitions)

Most Outstanding Goalkeeper – Raheem Lee (Club Sando)

Most Outstanding Defender – Justin Cornwall (Point Fortin Civic)

Most Outstanding Midfielder – John-Paul Rochford

Most Outstanding Forward – Isa Bramble (Club Sando) Player of the Month (March) – Isa Bramble (Club Sando)

Player of the Month (April) – Akeel Jacob (Point Fortin Civic)

Team of the Year – San Juan Jabloteh

Special Awards –

Youth Match Commissioner of the Year: Licia Lewis

Appreciation Award: Alexandrine Procope (South Zone)

Appreciation Award: Richard Piper (Administrator)

Outstanding Contribution to Youth Football: Anthony Harrington

Outstanding Contribution to Youth Football: Stephen Bartholomew

Team Administrator of the Year: Garth Ward (Defence Force FC)