Emancipation 5K Freedom Run in Grande

Athletes take off at the start of the 2016 Emancipation Freedom Run in Walke Street, Sangre Grande.

TOP long distance runner Kelvin Johnson of Guyana will defend his title when the 16th Annual Emancipation Freedom 5K Run 2018 takes place in Sangre Grande from 4 pm, on August 1.

The theme of this year’s event is called Run For Your Health, as the Ministry of Health is expected to administer health examinations such as blood tests at the Walke Street venue. Other than the 5K event, the day will include cultural items such as steel pan entertainment. In addition, people who have served Sangre Grande with distinction in different capacities will be honoured for their contributions.

Registration, which starts on Saturday and ends on race day, will cost $20. The top men’s and women’s participant will win $700, second place will earn $400 and the third place finishers will walk away with $300. Special prizes will be awarded to the youngest and oldest competitors and all participants will get medals. Teams are encouraged to compete in the event as the largest team in uniform will get $500. The race will start and end at the corner of Walke Street and Gilkes Street in Sangre Grande.

For registration or additional information contact 370-5326 or 356-0931. The event is being organised by the Walke Street Emancipation Committee and has grown to be one of the most anticipated in the Sangre Grande and environs region.