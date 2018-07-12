Cops believe missing nursing assistant was murdered

STILL MISSING: Sharday Emmanuel

Homicide officers have now teamed up with their colleagues from the Anti-kidnapping unit to probe the disappearance of 20-year-old nursing assistant Sharday Emmanuel who went missing two weeks ago.

Investigators said yesterday, based on information they have, they are now searching for a body. Officers also believe that an arrest in Emmanuel’s murder is imminent.

Last week police searched several parts of Central in search of the Mamoral #1 woman but she was not found.

A 24-year-old welder who was detained in connection with Emmanuel’s disappearance was released pending further investigations.

**Headine**