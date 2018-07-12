Community service for ganja smoker

A SAN JUAN woman who told a magistrate she smokes marijuana as a way to suppress her anger, was on Tuesday ordered to perform 80 hours of community service by a San Fernando magistrate.

“I was vex at the moment. And when I get vex that is the only think that keeps me calm,” Felicia Bachan told magistrate Alicia Chankar.

Bachan, 20, was charged along with her friend Antonio Girod, 32, for possession of one gramme of marijuana. They pleaded guilty. Girod was charged separately with driving without a driver’s permit and insurance. Prosecutor Ramdath Phillip told the court on Monday, police stopped a car along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in San Fernando. The court heard Girod was the driver and Bachan the front seat passenger.

Attorney Chantal Paul said her client Bachan was a first time offender. Paul said her client admitted using drugs occasionally. Magistrate Chankar told Bachan she has her whole life ahead of her and should not be using drugs.

Attorney Ainsley Lucky who represented Girod said his client is married and a father of two. His wife, the attorney said was not present in court. Lucky said Bachan and his client are friends. On the charge of possession of marijuana Girod was fined $500 or 30 days’ imprisonment hard labour.

On the charge of driving without a permit he was fined $500 or 30 days imprisonment with hard labour. On the charge of driving without an insurance he was fined $3,000 or in default six months imprisonment with hard labour.