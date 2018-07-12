Colm: No special treatment for my son

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert is denying that he influenced the police in anyway or that his son was given special treatment after being robbed and his cellphone recovered days later.

In a WhatsApp conversation with talk show host and UWI lecturer Rhoda Bharath, who posted the conversation on Facebook, Imbert said police used their resources to solve the crime. Asked if he called the police or used his influence to get police to do more, Imbert said no. He added that police reviewed CCTV footage and were able to identify the suspects involved in the robbery.

“My understanding is that standard procedure was used. Nothing exceptional. The CCTV camera footage was used to solve the crime and the police were fortunate (sic) get good information from the cameras. As far as I know, there is no elite unit in the police and there was no manhunt, or lockdown or any special attention” Imbert said.

Imbert said the phone was recovered by police who went in search of the bandits who they recognised and found the phone. He added that the phone was his son’s for the past seven years and there was “very sensitive information” on it pertinent to both him and his son.

Police said the stolen cellphone was a Samsung Galaxy S7, which was launched in 2016. One man from the Beetham Gardens is currently in police custody assisting with the investigations.

Imbert added: “I am saddened how the victim of a crime is being demonised based on multiple fake news stories. Additionally, the Port of Spain CID, who just did their work in the normal manner and got a lucky break from the CCTV camera footage are also being unjustifiably condemned when in fact they should be commended. I also find it incredible that these fake news stories have incited public sentiment to the extent that the victim of a crime who asked for no special treatment and got none, is being scandalised and vilified. It’s ridiculous.”