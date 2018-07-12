N Touch
Thursday 12 July 2018
follow us
Sports

Chapman, Martin victorious in Sagicor junior finals

Nabeel Mohammed in doubles action at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday.

JORDELL CHAPMAN and Nathen Martin were victorious in the respective boys Under-10 and Under-12 singles finals yesterday, in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

On the penultimate day of action, Chapman got the better of Benjamin Harragin 4-2, 4-1 to take the boys Under-10 crown.

Martin walked away with the boys Under-12 trophy, after a hard-fought 4-1, 3-5, 10-6 victory over Kale Dalla Costa.

Martin later teamed up with Jaylon Chapman to beat Alex Chin and James Hadden 5-4(2), 4-1 to capture the boys Under-12 doubles title.

There was a marathon contest in the mixed Under-10 doubles final, with the tandem of Sophie Abraham and Jordell Chapman prevailing 2-4, 5-4(6), 19-17 over Abigail Chin Lee and Eva Pasea.

In the battle of top two seeded pair, top-ranked Ella Carrington and Charlotte Ready defeated Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch the girls Under-12/Under-14 doubles crown.

And Nabeel Mohammed and Keesa Lee Young, in a mixed senior doubles semi-final, whipped the duo of Scott Hackshaw and Yin Lee Assang 6-2, 6-2.

Two games were on court up to press time last evening – the boys Under-14 doubles final (Sebastien Byng and Zachery Byng versus Jamal Alexis and Beckham Sylvester) and a mixed senior doubles semi-final (Aidan Carter and Kimberly Sabga versus Alijah Leslie and Isabel Abraham).

The tournament is expected to conclude today.

Other Results –

Boys Under-10 Singles Consolation Final: Rizwan Mohammed bt Finn De Freitas 4-1, 4-1.

Girls Under-10 Singles Round Robin: Abigail Chin Lee bt Eva Pasea 6-0; Zara Shamsi bt Sophie Abraham 6-1.

Boys Under-10 Singles Consolation Final: Alex Chin bt Isaiah Boxhill 4-2, 4-5(5), 10-4.

Boys Under-14 Singles Consolation Final: Lorcan Chan Pak bt Beckham Sylvester 5-3, 4-2.

Girls Under-14 Singles Consolation Final: Gabby Mackenzie bt Adalia Badroe 4-0, 4-1.

Boys Under-16 Doubles Round Robin: Kyle Kerry & Luca Shamsi bt Sebastian Sylvester & Nathan Valdez 7-6(8), 6-1.

Girls Under-18 Singles Round Robin: Victoria Koylass bt Kimberly Sabga 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Under-21 Singles Semi-Finals: Aidan Carter bt Adam Ramkissoon 6-3, 7-6(9); Nabeel Mohammed bt Scott Hackshaw 6-3, 6-0.

Boys Senior Doubles Semi-Finals: Nabeel Mohammed & Keshan Moonasar bt Scott Hackshaw & Ethan Jeary 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

Girls Senior Doubles Semi-Finals: Isabel Abraham & Keesa Lee Young bt Kryshelle Cudjoe & Shauna Valentine 6-1, 6-0; Yin Lee Assang & Cameron Wong bt Aalisha Alexis & Maria Honore 6-3, 6-0.

Mixed Senior Doubles Semi-Final: Nabeel Mohammed & Keesa Lee Young bt Scott Hackshaw & Yin Lee Assang 6-2, 6-2.

Sports
Comments

Reply to "Chapman, Martin victorious in Sagicor junior finals"