Chapman, Martin victorious in Sagicor junior finals

Nabeel Mohammed in doubles action at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament yesterday.

JORDELL CHAPMAN and Nathen Martin were victorious in the respective boys Under-10 and Under-12 singles finals yesterday, in the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament, at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

On the penultimate day of action, Chapman got the better of Benjamin Harragin 4-2, 4-1 to take the boys Under-10 crown.

Martin walked away with the boys Under-12 trophy, after a hard-fought 4-1, 3-5, 10-6 victory over Kale Dalla Costa.

Martin later teamed up with Jaylon Chapman to beat Alex Chin and James Hadden 5-4(2), 4-1 to capture the boys Under-12 doubles title.

There was a marathon contest in the mixed Under-10 doubles final, with the tandem of Sophie Abraham and Jordell Chapman prevailing 2-4, 5-4(6), 19-17 over Abigail Chin Lee and Eva Pasea.

In the battle of top two seeded pair, top-ranked Ella Carrington and Charlotte Ready defeated Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph and Jordane Dookie 6-3, 7-6(4) to clinch the girls Under-12/Under-14 doubles crown.

And Nabeel Mohammed and Keesa Lee Young, in a mixed senior doubles semi-final, whipped the duo of Scott Hackshaw and Yin Lee Assang 6-2, 6-2.

Two games were on court up to press time last evening – the boys Under-14 doubles final (Sebastien Byng and Zachery Byng versus Jamal Alexis and Beckham Sylvester) and a mixed senior doubles semi-final (Aidan Carter and Kimberly Sabga versus Alijah Leslie and Isabel Abraham).

The tournament is expected to conclude today.

Other Results –

Boys Under-10 Singles Consolation Final: Rizwan Mohammed bt Finn De Freitas 4-1, 4-1.

Girls Under-10 Singles Round Robin: Abigail Chin Lee bt Eva Pasea 6-0; Zara Shamsi bt Sophie Abraham 6-1.

Boys Under-10 Singles Consolation Final: Alex Chin bt Isaiah Boxhill 4-2, 4-5(5), 10-4.

Boys Under-14 Singles Consolation Final: Lorcan Chan Pak bt Beckham Sylvester 5-3, 4-2.

Girls Under-14 Singles Consolation Final: Gabby Mackenzie bt Adalia Badroe 4-0, 4-1.

Boys Under-16 Doubles Round Robin: Kyle Kerry & Luca Shamsi bt Sebastian Sylvester & Nathan Valdez 7-6(8), 6-1.

Girls Under-18 Singles Round Robin: Victoria Koylass bt Kimberly Sabga 6-1, 6-2.

Boys Under-21 Singles Semi-Finals: Aidan Carter bt Adam Ramkissoon 6-3, 7-6(9); Nabeel Mohammed bt Scott Hackshaw 6-3, 6-0.

Boys Senior Doubles Semi-Finals: Nabeel Mohammed & Keshan Moonasar bt Scott Hackshaw & Ethan Jeary 6-3, 5-7, 10-5.

Girls Senior Doubles Semi-Finals: Isabel Abraham & Keesa Lee Young bt Kryshelle Cudjoe & Shauna Valentine 6-1, 6-0; Yin Lee Assang & Cameron Wong bt Aalisha Alexis & Maria Honore 6-3, 6-0.

Mixed Senior Doubles Semi-Final: Nabeel Mohammed & Keesa Lee Young bt Scott Hackshaw & Yin Lee Assang 6-2, 6-2.