Beetham man arrested with pistol

A 23-year-old Beetham man was arrested this morning for the possession of a pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition as he and another man were sitting in a black Nissan B14.

According to sources, the man who is wanted for a series of robberies, in the Northern, Northeastern, Western and Central Divisions was arrested at around 12.45 am while he and a Belmont man were sitting in a vehicle along Main Street in the Beetham.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force were on routine patrol when they saw the vehicle parked with the motor running. They ordered both men out of the car and found a black and silver Glock .9 mm pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition during a search.

Both men were taken into custody pending further inquiries.