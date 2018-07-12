‘Baby Bandit’ shot dead

David "Baby Bandit" Ector

David “Baby Bandit” Ector, who was arrested for leaping over a fence at Piarco Airport less than two months ago, was shot dead near his Carapo home yesterday.

At about 8 am, gunshots were heard on Simon Road, Carapo, prompting police to respond. Police from the Homicide Division and the Arima station went to the scene and found Ector dead. Sources told Newsday police found more than 20 spent shells while processing the murder scene. In May, a security officer spotted Ector running across the tarmac at Piarco and held him.

Questioned by police, he said he was being chased by attackers who ambushed him at the University of Trinidad and Tobago’s Eastern Caribbean Institute of Agriculture and Forestry Campus on Caroni North Bank Road. He said he was hiding to make sure his attackers had left, when he was caught by security.

He was charged for breaching the perimeter fence of the airport.

Ector was also known to police as one of the people detained for the murder of Senior Counsel Dana Seetahal, but the charges against him were dropped in 2016.